LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State volleyball team fell at No. 17 UCLA Saturday night.
The Beavers fell to 10-8, 0-6 in the Pac-12, while UCLA improved to 8-5, 3-3. Set scores were 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19.
UCLA took early control of the opening set going up 7-2, but the Beavers answered with four straight, including back-to-back aces by Kayla Ellis, to make it 7-6. OSU held strong still trailing by one at 16-15 until UCLA used a 6-0 run to open the lead to 22-15. The Bruins won the set, 25-18.
Oregon State fell behind out of the gate, but used a 4-0 run, including a pair of kills by Maddy Gravley, to close the gap to 7-6. UCLA used a five-point run to open the lead to 15-9. The Beavers had several moments the rest of the way, including two kills apiece by Gravley and Maddie Goings, but could not sustain the momentum, losing the set 25-16.
The Beavers went ahead in the third set opening a three-point lead at 7-4 as Gravley found the floor three times in the early going. UCLA used a 4-0 run to take the lead at 12-11. The Bruins opened the lead to 22-17 following a 6-2 spurt, which the Beavers could not overcome. UCLA took the set, 25-19, to secure the match.
Gravley tied her season and career-best with 11 kills and added a team-leading five blocks. Grace Massey and Goings had 13 digs apiece.
Oregon State remains on the road next week when the Beavers travel to Utah on Thursday and play at Colorado on Sunday.