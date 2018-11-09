STANFORD, Calif. — Playing on back-to-back nights in the Bay Area, the Oregon State volleyball team fell to No. 2 Stanford at Maples Pavilion Friday evening.
The Beavers lost by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 to fall to 11-17 overall and 1-15 in the Pac-12. The Cardinal improved to 24-1, 16-0.
In the first set, Oregon State fell behind 10-2 but used a flurry of kills from Amy Underdown and Maddie Goings accompanied by a block by Maddy Gravley and Daniela Vargas to cut the score to 16-11, but the Beavers could not get over the hump and the Cardinal eventually took the set 25-20.
The Beavers trailed 21-13 in the second set before going on a quick four-point run featuring an ace by Goings and a block by Underdown and Lindsey Schell to pull within four at 21-17. Stanford went on to score the final four points of the set to win it and take the two set lead at intermission.
The Beavers used back-to-back kills by Schell and Vargas to take the lead 15-13 at the media timeout in the third. However, Stanford returned from the break with five straight points registering two blocks during the surge. Trailing 21-17, the Beavers rallied for three in a row to make it a one-point game at 21-20 forcing timeout by the Cardinal. Once again, Stanford came out of the timeout with a burst, scoring four of the final five points to win the set, 25-21, and seal the match.
Underdown led the Beavers with nine kills, Goings had a team-best 11 digs, Gravley had five blocks while Vargas added three.
Oregon State returns to Corvallis for three of its final four matches. The Beavers host Utah at 7 p.m on Friday and Colorado at 11 a.m. Sunday.