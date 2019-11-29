EUGENE — Oregon State fell to Oregon in four sets in the Civil War match at UO.
Set scores were 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 15-25.
Maddie Goings finished with 19 kills and Grace Massey had 30 digs for the Beavers, who finish the season at 9-22 overall and 3-17 in Pac-12 play. Oregon finished at 9-20, 5-15.
“We got off to a good start, but in the end (Oregon) got going well,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “We played significantly better than (at Utah) on Wednesday.”
“Maddie Goings really played well and just finished the season very well and it was good to see Haylie Bennett got back to playing well have being off for a couple matches.”