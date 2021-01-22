OSU volleyball: Beavers fall at Colorado

The Oregon State volleyball team fell in three sets to Colorado on Friday night in the CU Events Center.

Scores were 25-16, 25-23, 25-17.

Colorado took the first three points of the opening set before freshman middle blocker Anastasija Svetnik scored the first point of the season for OSU with a kill off an assist from sophomore setter Mary Kate Lopez. The Beavers called a timeout following a 4-0 Colorado run, 7-1.

The Buffs followed with a 14-9 run as they went on to win set one 25-16.

The two teams split the first 22 points of the second set, 11-11, trading points. A Colorado service error sparked a 4-0 Beaver run, leading to a CU timeout with OSU ahead 15-11. Just two points later, the Buffs went on their own 4-0 run to force an Oregon State timeout with the Beavers trailing 17-16.

Both teams traded points down the stretch in a tightly contested second set that featured five lead changes and nine ties, but it was Colorado prevailing 25-23.

Freshman outside hitter Kateryna Tkachenko put the Beavers up 3-1 early in set three. Colorado claimed an 8-7 advantage following a 7-3 run. Svetnik ignited a 3-0 OSU run to bring them back to within one, 12-11, the closest the Beavers came in the final set.

The Buffs went on to get the 25-17 set win and 3-0 match win.

