EUGENE — Oregon State dropped the final two sets and the Pac-12 volleyball opener to Oregon on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Set scores were 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15.
Amy Underdown and Maddie Goings had 14 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Beavers (10-3, 0-1), who saw their five-match winning streak end. Underdown had 11 digs and Goings 10.
Maddie Sheehan added 26 assists, Grace Massey 29 digs and Maddy Gravley eight kills.
"Grace did an unbelievable job and really held us up tonight," OSU coach Mark Barnard said. "We had issues with getting the ball on the floor and we spent a lot of time digging and digging and digging."
Oregon jumped out to a quick lead in the first set going up 6-3, but the Beavers held steady and worked their way back to a 7-7 tie. OSU took the lead at 9-8, before Oregon reeled off the next nine points to take a 17-9 lead. The Ducks took the set 25-12. Massey recorded 10 digs in the opening set alone.
The Beavers rallied in the second set running an effective offense with Amy Underdown registering five kills and Serena Bruin adding four. However, it was Haylie Bennett who was the focal point late in the set recording a pair of kills and a block as the Beavers held on to take the set 25-23 evening the match at one set apiece.
Oregon State trailed again in the third set, 5-1, coming out of the break before recovering to pull within one at 9-8. Trailing by one, Bennett was injured on the following play leaving the match. Oregon opened the lead from that point winning the set 25-14.
Oregon got out quickly again in the fourth set taking a 10-3 lead and despite five kills in the set by Maddie Goings, the Ducks sealed the match by taking the fourth set 25-15.
The Ducks (8-3, 1-0 Pac-12) got 14 kills from Lindsey Vander Weide, 13 from Ronika Stone and 12 from Lauren Page. Oregon has won seven straight Civil War matches dating to 2014.
Oregon hit .362 with 10 errors for the match and Oregon State .140 with 24 errors.
Oregon State hosts Washington at 2 p.m. Sunday.