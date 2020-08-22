OSU volleyball: Beavers add two to recruiting class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State volleyball team has added two players to its roster for the upcoming season in Anastasija Svetnik and Katerina Tkachenko.

“I am extremely excited to be able to get two players from Europe that will make a significant impact from the very start,” Beavers coach Mark Barnard said. “We are fortunate to be able to have some time with the postponement of the season to be able to integrate them into the team."

Svetnik, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Minsk, Belarus, comes from a family of elite athletes. Her mother, Elena, captained the Belarus National Volleyball Team, and her father, Sergey, played for the national team for 10 years and earned the title of Master of Sport of the USSR.

Svetnik has played for one of the top club teams in Belarus, Minsk, since 2017, earning accolades as the best middle blocker at multiple international tournaments and the Belarusian youth championships.

She helped lead her squad to a second-place finish at the Russian Open Youth Volleyball Championships during the 2019-20 season. In addition to her club play, Svetnik has been a member of the Belarusian National Volleyball Junior Team since the age of 14.