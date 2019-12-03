Oregon State opposite hitter Haylie Bennett was selected as Pac-12 honorable mention when the postseason awards were announced by the conference Tuesday.
Bennett, who hails from Philomath, set career-highs in nearly every statistical category in 2019. She led the Beavers with 333 kills (3.00 k/s), attacking at a solid clip (.244) attacking from a variety of spots on the court. In addition, Bennett finished the season third on the squad with 76 blocks, including 10 solos.
A year removed from an injury-plagued 2018 campaign that included three separate injuries and limited her to just 20 matches, Bennett regained her starting spot on the right side when injuries and illness ravaged the Beavers’ outside hitters during the second weekend of the season at the Hoosier Invite. From that point, Bennett never yielded her spot starting 25 matches and playing in 111 sets (out of 122).
The kinesiology major concluded her junior year by moving into Oregon State’s all-time kills leaders list with 736, good for 30th in school history, and her 333 kills in 2019 rank 10th in OSU history among juniors. In addition, Bennett now ranks 22nd all-time with 234 total blocks and is 16th in Oregon State history with 215 block assists.
The Pac-12’s All-Conference teams were voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own player.