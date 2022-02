Andrea Aquino of the Oregon State women's basketball team scores her first and only points on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

Aquino could have been the next great center for OSU's strong program, but injury issues derailed her college career before it started.

Still, Aquino has found a way to be a valuable contributor to the team. She vocally supports the squad from the bench and shares her insights with teammates whenever possible.

