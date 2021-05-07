OSU track: McShane sets hammer record

EUGENE. – Lindsay McShane recorded a school record hammer throw to lead the Oregon State track and field team at the Oregon Twilight on Friday evening at Hayward Field.

“It was great to see the team get more reps this weekend,” OSU coach Louie Quintana said.. “Lindsay (McShane) was awesome once again, both in the hammer throw and discus. She’s just having a great season.

“I was really pumped for Emma (Nelson). She looked great in the high jump and is really close to a big jump. We are really looking forward to the Pac-12 Championships.”

McShane opened the night for the Beavers with her eighth straight hammer throw victory, winning all eight hammer throw events she has been in this season. She posted a throw of 64.47m to set a new school record as she bested the previous mark of 63.48 meters that she set earlier this season at the Hayward Premier, also at Hayward Field. The redshirt senior posted a second-place finish in the discus with a distance of 48.59.

Sydney Guthrie-Baker and Haleigh Sudbeck followed behind McShane as they finished second and third in the hammer throw. Guthrie-Baker posted a 58.50 throw and Sudbeck a throw of 54.09.

Emma Nelson took her first high jump win of the season with a mark of 1.70 meters.

Liv Downing opened the track portion for OSU with a 3000 steeplechase PR of 11:16.26 to finish fifth. Claire Corbitt and Anneke Moersdorf each ran a PR in the 100 hurdles. Corbitt finished second in a time of 14.46, while Moersdorf took fourth in 15-minutes and 22-seconds.

