LOS ANGELES — Keely McLaughlin set the Oregon State school record in the shot put at the Beach Invite on Saturday.
McLaughlin finished in 11th place with the record throw of 50 feet, 2 inches. Freshman Taylor Crockem managed a top 25 finish with her best throw of 47- 2¼.
McLaughlin took the record for herself after tying Kam Johnson for the best mark in OSU history a couple weeks ago.
Ann Wingeleth finished fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-8¾ on her second attempt and missed on all attempts at the next height.
The Beavers' lone entrant into the triple jump — true freshman Emma Nelson — had the fourth-best mark in OSU’s history. Nelson managed a leap of 38-0 on her second attempt for 26th place.
Oregon State’s distance crew managed a couple all-time finishes on Friday evening at the conclusion of the Bryan Clay Invitational.
Lexi Reed now ranks No. 8 all-time in the 1,500 meters after finishing in 4 minutes, 28.32 seconds. Sophomore Rebecca Ledsham, OSU’s only entrant into the 800 meters, finished her race in 2:11.57 for the eighth-fastest time in the OSU records.