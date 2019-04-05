TUCSON, Ariz. — Oregon State's Saskia McNairy improved on her No. 4 all-time mark in the heptatlon and took fourth place in the "A" flight at the Jim Click Multi-events meet on Friday.
McNairy scored 5,234 points, bettering her old PR of 5,150, set last season at Stanford.
Teammate Claire Corbitt took ninth place in the "B" flight with a PR of 4,232 points. That tied Marie Morkved's No. 7 all-time mark, first established in 1988.
Also on Friday, Lindsay McShane took sixth place in the premier division of the hammer competition at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe with a throw of 190 feet.
Keely McLaughlin took seventh in the open flight in 176-9. Jessica Molina was eighth at 174-5 and Sydney Guthrie-Baker was 15th at 155-2.
Tory Edwards cleared 11-6½ in the pole vault to take fourth place. Audrey Bright took 10th in 10-6¾, the No. 5 all-time mark.
Ann Wingeleth took 24th in the 200 (25.30 seconds). Lauren Miller was 27th (25.33), Tarisa Olinski was 41st (26.08) and Rachel Krill was 51st (32.49).
The Beavers are idle next weekend and will compete at meets in Long Beach and Azusa, California, on April 18-20. Their lone home appearance, the annual High Performance Meet, is set for April 26-27 at the Whyte Track & Field Complex.