OSU track: Beavers compete at UW Indoor Preview

SEATTLE — The Oregon State track and field team opened its 2020 campaign at the UW Indoor Preview on Saturday afternoon at the Dempsey Indoor Center.

Redshirt junior Rebecca Ledsham wonher heat in the 1000-meters and placed seventh overall.

The field events were another bright spot for the Beavers as Sydney Guthrie-Baker and Taylor Crockem finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put with the duo each adding to the all-time record book.

"We had some promising performances," OSU coach Louie Quintana said. "Sydney and Taylor were great and Rebecca was also in winning her section of the 1K."

Guthrie-Baker finished with a mark of 46-feet, 0.0 inches while Crockem notched a personal best with her mark of 45-8.50 which keeps her in sole possession of fifth place on the all-time shot put list. The senior also earned a mark of 15.04-meters in the weight throw to finish in 22nd place.

Senior thrower Lindsay McShane returned to the throwing rotation and nabbed an 11th place finish in the weight throw with a mark of 16.01m (52-6.50). McShane set the school record in the event last season and will continue to be a staple in the lineup entering her senior campaign.