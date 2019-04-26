Lindsay McShane just knew her training would help her continue to produce big marks.
She wasn’t wrong, and the Oregon State junior got two personal bests Friday at the OSU High Performance meet.
McShane threw 199 feet even in the hammer and later 164-6 in the discus to finish second in both events at the Whyte Track and Field Center in the final buildup for the Pac-12 track and field championship meet.
She credited the competition level, the intimate setting around the hammer cage and the work with her teammates for pushing her to improve her own school record in the hammer.
“To have three girls over 59 (meters) and just be right outside the bubble with them, it makes you want to bring your best,” McShane said. “We go really hard in practices, and it’s good to have that competitive environment at practice. It really prepares you for this.”
McShane broke the previous facility record of 196-11 — set by Washington’s Onyie Chibuogwu in 2017 — but finished three inches behind Oregon’s Maddie Rabing.
McShane had her best two throws to open the competition, going 195-10 and then recording her first career 60-meter mark.
She wished her finals — which included two fouls in three attempts — had gone better. But she was happy because the results backed up what she accomplished earlier in the season.
The meet concludes Saturday, with field events beginning at 11:30 a.m. and running events at 1 p.m.
OSU sophomore Jessica Molina is seeing her work coming together as the season nears its end.
She had five hammer tosses past 170 feet and set a season best Friday at 175-9 to take fifth
Molina and Beavers throwing coach David Dumble agreed earlier in the week that her form was the best it had looked and felt and that it was going to be a good day in the cage.
“It shows me I had a few rough patches and I stuck with the training, especially this last week,” Molina said. “This is the last push and you have to have faith in everything. I think it definitely showed that it’s paying off.”
Four of Oregon State’s five hammer throwers entered made the finals. Keely McLaughlin was sixth (175-0) and Sydney Guthrie-Baker seventh (170-3).
McShane improved her discus PR on her first toss of the competition. She remained in third on the school’s all-time list but closed within three inches of second.
The seven-foot-plus improvement helps her chances of making the NCAA West Regional with a top-48 mark.
On the track, OSU freshman Grace Fetherstonhaugh ran alone to a win in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.
She couldn't hold a fast early pace but got the win in 10 minutes, 31.17 seconds, less than five seconds off her season best.
“I felt really good the first seven minutes … then things started to unwind,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “I was working too hard at the beginning.”
But, she added, she got the feeling of the pace it will take to run faster times. Her season best has her on pace to make the NCAA regional.
She dealt with a breathing ailment in the fall but recovered enough to compete in the NCAA regional and then at the national championship meet, which the Beavers competed in for the first time in school history.
That personal experience allowed her to carry some momentum forward, wanting to prove herself in the indoor and outdoor track seasons.
“I think running with all those girls and seeing what they can do, they’re all such great runners,” she said. “It really inspired me to want to be better in track season.”
Fetherstonhaugh was injured for a few weeks earlier this spring and ran the steeplechase last weekend for the first time this season. She’s begun to feel better in her workouts and is excited to keep racing.
Her better health has left her hopeful that she can return to what she did last year, when she ran 10:01 as a prep standout in British Columbia.
“I feel like that’s going to be coming soon,” she said.
OSU's Haley Wolf won the 5,000 in 16:33.44. Lexi Reed was fourth in the 1,500 in 4:26.56, the fifth-fastest time in school history; Mari Friedman was eighth in 4:31.81.