OSU track and field: Quintana welcomes Coach of the Year award as sign of progress

Grace Fetherstonhaugh was part of the first full recruiting class Louie Quintana brought to Oregon State after he took over as head coach of the women’s track and field program in 2017.

The redshirt junior has seen the program grow under his leadership.

“This is my fourth year at Oregon State. I was one of the people in the first recruiting class that came in, same with Mari Friedman. We were the first group of women that came into the program that coach Louie Quintana recruited. It’s been really cool to be part of that and see our team get better every year, see Louie’s vision come to life for the program,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “When he came in he knew he wanted our program to be on the map and he wanted our team to be making nationals.”

Oregon State did just that at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Fetherstonhaugh was part of the distance medley relay team which placed fourth at the meet in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 11-12. She also placed 9th in the 3000 meters and teammate Kaylee Mitchell, also a member of the relay team, was 12th in the 3000 meters.

The four members of the relay team — Mitchell, Friedman, Fetherstonhaugh and Adael Scatena — were named first-team All-Americans, and Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell were named to the second-team in the 3000.

An additional honor was also awarded in recognition of Oregon State’s indoor success: Quintana was named the West Region Women’s Coach of the Year for the NCAA Division I indoor season. The award was voted on by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

“It’s awesome. When I first got here five years ago we put a plan together to try to build a balanced program as best as we possibly could,” Quintana said. “I think that being recognized for some of the work we’ve done indoors, particularly at the national level, is a great thing for our program. It’s certainly some national recognition. Just getting to that meet is very, very difficult.”

Oregon State has a long history of success in track and field, but the program was mothballed in 1988. Women’s track and field was reinstated in 2004 under coach Kelly Sullivan, who led the program until his retirement in 2017.

Quintana is thankful for the work Sullivan did to get the program up and running again after the long hiatus.

“Coach Sullivan, prior to me coming here, really built that thing from scratch. … I was fortunate to come into a situation where we were fully funded, 18 scholarships,” Quintana said.

Sullivan also oversaw improvements at the Whyte Track & Field Center, which in 2015 hosted the program’s first home meet since 1988.

With those pieces in place, Quintana, who also leads Oregon State’s cross-country program, could focus on making the team more competitive.

“Continuing to raise levels of expectation and giving the athletes a road map for how to be successful, get to a national championships, like in cross-country which we’ve done now a few times, or having athletes who could score big points at the Pac-12 championships. Essentially it was instilling a level of belief in our athletes,” Quintana said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Fetherstonhaugh said that when Quintana first told her what he believed she could accomplish, she wasn’t sure if she could believe it.

“I know as a freshman coming I believed him, but you’re like ‘Wow, I’ll be able to do that?’ You don’t question it, but you can’t fully believe in your abilities until you do it. So it’s really cool to do the things you might not have thought you’d be able to do, and do it with a team,” she said.

Mitchell hopes the team’s success will help bring the next generation of athletes into the program.

“Coming from a program that is being built up, I think it’s really important to show ‘Hey, you can run fast.’ You are absolutely capable of running super, super fast. Hopefully, it makes other people want to come to Oregon State, seeing Oregon State athletes at nationals. Seeing what a good coach Louie is and what a good program we have,” Mitchell said.

The team is now focused on the outdoor season and took first place March 19 at the eight-team OSU Pacific Northwest Invite. The team has nine more regular-season meets on the schedule before the Pac-12 Championships in mid-May.

Oregon State has not yet had the same level of success at the Pac-12 track and field championships as it has in cross-country under Quintana. The Beavers placed sixth this season in cross-country and were fourth the year before.

“For us, the next step is to have a better scoring presence in the Pac-12 championships outdoors. That’s always been kind of a marker for our program. Can we continue to climb the ranks? We’ve been 11th several years then we got 10th last year. On the track it’s a slower growth than in cross country, where our distance program is just a little bit farther ahead than our entire track program,” Quintana said.

He thinks the team is moving closer to that goal.

“You have to have some star individual talent to be good on the track, because the Pac-12 is just one of the better conferences in the country. We’re starting to put those pieces together. We have some great throwers, we have some great jumpers and we’re going to start putting everybody together. I think we can be an interesting team come mid-May,” Quintana said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.