Positive steps forward are taking place for Oregon State women’s track and field.
There was the cross-country team qualifying for the NCAA meet last fall, a first for that program. It was good momentum, even for the whole track team, head coach Louis Quintana noted.
This winter and spring, under nationally recognized coach David Dumble, the Beavers’ throwers have picked up where they left off in recent years and continue their steady climb.
And in short time, Oregon State will announce the addition of 24 athletes who will join the team next school year. That list includes several — distance runners and throwers in particular — with impressive prep accomplishments.
“Things are looking up,” said Quintana, in his second year at the school. “I think we’re all really competitive so we want it to happen like yesterday. It will take a little bit of time.”
Friday and Saturday, OSU will host the seventh High Performance Meet at the Whyte Track and Field Center.
The meet has grown in size while also drawing an increasing number of elite-level competitors. It’s considered one of the top regular-season collegiate meets in the Northwest. The meet will include 44 schools and clubs.
It provides Oregon State with stiff competition in the final warmup for the Pac-12 Conference championship meet, May 11-12 in Tucson, Arizona. The conference’s multi-event championships will be held the weekend prior, also in Tucson.
The addition of a first-class hammer cage was a highlight in 2018.
OSU has hopes of hosting more meets, but that will involve completing fund-raising for seating. The school’s track facility currently has no permanent seats.
Had that project moved quicker, Oregon State could have been in the running for more meets immediately. With Hayward Field in Eugene being rebuilt, the high school state meet was displaced this year.
“This was a really big opportunity for us that we feel like we missed,” Quintana.
The coach desires to host some professional meets leading up to the 2020 Olympic Trials and the 2021 world championships, both at Hayward.
Quintana said the university has had “strong conversations” with potential donors for the seating project.
“It’s one of those things, if someone steps up it’s done like next year,” he said. “My focus, 100 percent, is getting the team better and I think we’re doing that.”
Measuring sticks
Oregon State qualified seven athletes for last year’s NCAA West Regional meet.
The hope is to have that many or more this year for that meet, May 23-25 in Sacramento, California.
Entering the week, the Beavers had three javelin throwers all within the West’s top 48, the field size for the regional for individual events. They also had two competitors in the shot put, one in the hammer, one in the high jump and another in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, all within the top 48.
In terms of judging the program's progress, Quintana says the most significant factor for him is the attention the Beavers are getting in recruiting.
“We’re getting on the phone, we’re starting to get people to want to take a look,” he said. “I think that a little bit of a marker of our program’s growth is just our reputation.”
Leading the way
Oregon State’s top three javelin throwers — seniors Kindel Bailey, Destiny Dawson and Delaney Hall — all qualified for last year’s West Regional and are in position to do it again this spring. Dawson holds the school record at 171 feet, 7 inches, a mark she used to place ninth nationally last year.
The Beavers have also had two more school records set this spring in throwing events, with redshirt freshman Keely McLaughlin in the shot put (50-2) and junior Lindsay McShane in the hammer (196-4).
Both say they weren’t surprised that they reached those marks because of their training. But both didn’t expect them to come as quickly as they did.
“We feel like it’s kind of built up to this point,” McShane said, crediting those good, early results to the offseason time she put in. “Really buckling down and doing it. No days off.”
McShane, from Amity, said she still has room to improve her technique. But she’s finding that her technical skills have developed with more training.
On her personal-best throw, which came March 29 in San Francisco, she didn’t feel like she was as fast or as strong in the toss as she wanted.
“Then you look at the distance and you’re like, ‘I’ll take it,’” she said.
McLaughlin, from Oklahoma, says her workouts going back to last summer paid off.
She took last year off from competition, and she says it was productive because of the progress she made. She learned a lot by concentrating on training but knows she has room for improvement.
“It’s exciting to know that there’s so much more there,” McLaughlin said.
“That time definitely made a big difference,” Dumble added. “Like every year, you should be a little stronger, a little more coordinated, more mature, and I think that year was big for her.”
Dumble is in his third year at Oregon State after coaching athletes to 24 NCAA titles at Arizona State, where he worked with Quintana for 16 years.
“I think one of the things about Dave is he literally coaches every rep of every throw of every practice,” Quintana said. “Ultra-positive, and people are attracted to that. He’s very positive and encouraging. He really brings out the best in our athletes.”
McLaughlin was being coached by one of Dumble’s former athletes, world and NCAA champion Ryan Whiting, when she heard Dumble would be going to Oregon State. She was excited to learn the news and that led to her landing in Corvallis.
McShane says Dumble’s positive attitude, in addition to his immense knowledge, is a big factor.
“He tells us all the things we need to focus on and he’s good at explaining those, but we still have to put in the work,” she said. “I know I wouldn’t have gotten this far unless I had the technical coaching from him.”