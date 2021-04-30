OSU track and field: McShane produces more big hammer marks

Given that circumstance, McShane said she was happy with Friday’s results.

“I do think there was a lot bigger throw in there but it just didn’t happen. So looking for that next weekend” at the Oregon Twilight in Eugene, she said.

“I’m really loving the consistency because I think that’s key to being successful at regionals. You need to have a consistent throw because you have to throw it on that date to get to nationals. I think our training is in the right direction.”

McShane said she had trouble controlling the energy and adrenaline she had flowing through her competing on home ground. It got better as the competition went on and she had confidence that had she had a few more throws a bigger mark could have been produced.

Oregon State got some positive news before the two-day meet began.

On March 17, the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee reduced individual event fields for its two national meet-qualifying regionals from 48 to 32 competitors, eliminating a total of 1,152 entries in the two regionals.