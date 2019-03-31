SAN FRANCISCO — Oregon State's Lindsay McShane broke her own hammer throw school record at the San Francisco Invite track and field meet Saturday, highlighting the Beavers' weekend of competition in the Bay Area.
McShane improved her own school record by six feet throwing 196 feet, 4 inches at the San Francisco Invite. Keely McLaughlin recorded the third-best all-time mark in the event with a throw of 181-5.
In the 800 meters, Rebecca Ledsham placed third in her heat with a time of 2 minutes, 14.38 seconds, while freshman Mari Friedman finished seventh in her heat in 2:15.89.
McShane again led the Beavers in the discus at the Stanford Invitational, taking fifth with a best throw of 156-4. McLaughlin was ninth (149-8) and Jordynn Slater 17th (122-0).