The rain came early Friday evening and never let up, forcing Oregon State and second-ranked UCLA to suspend the second game of their Pac-12 softball series at the OSU Softball Complex.
The game — which UCLA led 10-1 heading to the bottom of the third inning — will be continued at 10 a.m. Saturday as part of a doubleheader.
Oregon State senior outfielder Shelby Weeks made history Friday. Her stolen base in the first inning gave her solo possession of OSU’s career record at 58.
She entered the series one behind Mia Longfellow (2004-07) and then stole a bag Thursday to join Longfellow on top. Fellow OSU senior Jessica Garcia is third on the career list at 48.
UCLA (38-2, 12-1) brought its seven runners to the plate and scored six runs before an out was recorded. OSU starting pitcher Meehra Nelson exited after Colleen Sullivan’s two-run homer with no outs made it 6-0.
The Beavers (21-16, 3-11) got a run back in the bottom half on Camryn Ybarra’s double to center field scored Weeks, who led off with a walk and stolen second with one out. The visitors added two runs in the top of the third.
UCLA won Thursday’s series opener, 8-1, scoring two in the fifth, four in the sixth and two more in the seventh after OSU took a 1-0 lead in the first.