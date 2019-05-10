Utah snapped Oregon State's four-game wining streak on Friday by defeating the Beavers 6-2 in a Pacific-12 Conference game at the OSU Softball Complex.
Freshman Frankie Hammoude hit her 11th homer and added a single to pace the Beavers (25-19, 7-14), who conclude the regular season at 10 a.m. Saturday with the series finale against the Utes (19-34, 7-16).
Utah jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and added another run in the third. Maia Rader drove in a run for OSU in the home third to trim the deficit to 4-1.
However, the Utes scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings to offset Hammoude's solo homer in the sixth.
Meehra Nelson started in the circle for the Beavers and pitched three innings, striking out three. Nerissa Eason pitched four innings and also struck out three batters.