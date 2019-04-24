Ashton Phillips has lofty expectations for herself.
The Scio High alum has made the jump from Oregon 3A softball — where she was a two-time state player of the year — to the Pac-12, which has produced 11 national championship teams in the past 20 years.
Phillips is from Scio, population 960, and is small in stature, listed at 5-foot-1.
But that hasn’t stopped her from earning playing time as a first-year outfielder at Oregon State this season.
“Coming in, I knew there were a lot of seniors,” Phillips said. “I just wanted to step up and play, knowing that I’m from Oregon, small-town kid. I definitely wanted to set the bar, being from my hometown.”
Phillips arrived at OSU wanting to compete with anyone who was on the field, whether that was her teammates or the opposition.
She’s played in 19 games so far, starting all 19 in right field for the Beavers (21-18, 3-13 Pac-12). She was a starter this past weekend in two of three home games against UCLA.
Phillips had a stretch of 11 straight starts earlier this season. She started five in a row before sitting out Saturday’s series finale versus the Bruins.
She’s proven that the road you travel to reach your goals is inconsequential.
“The game doesn’t care,” OSU coach Laura Berg said. “The game doesn’t care how old you are, it doesn’t care where you come from, it doesn’t care how tall you are or how short you are. Just respect the game and go out and play the game. A ground ball is a ground ball and a hit’s a hit.”
Phillips has hit the ball, including a stretch of hits in five of six games earlier in the season.
She’s batting .191 for the season with one double, one RBI, one walk, eight runs scored and nine strikeouts entering this weekend’s Civil War series at Oregon. She’s also stolen four bases in five attempts.
Phillips’ RBI came in the second collegiate game she played, against Cal Poly back on Feb. 16. She also snagged her first stolen base that day.
She scored two runs at California on April 13, helping the Beavers claim the series win.
Berg says Phillips, a left-handed slap hitter, is doing a good job at the plate but can do better.
“She needs to get better at reading the defense and that comes with age, with experience,” the coach said. “Being a slapper, somebody who can bunt, somebody who can slap, somebody who can hit for power. I think that’s something she’s going to do a better job of reading the defense.”
Phillips says her transition has been “great” and that the most difficult part has been learning to juggle her time between softball and school work.
She has mentors in OSU senior outfielders Shelby Weeks and Jessica Garcia. Both are four-year players in the program.
“If something goes wrong I definitely come and talk to them,” she said. “Shelby, Jess, they’re lefts slappers just like me. I know I can go right to them to help me out if I’m doing something wrong.”
Phillips has made the most of her playing time and given the Beaver coaching staff confidence to keep her on the field. She has the third-most starts among the team’s five outfielders who have started games, behind Garcia and Weeks.
“She’s pesky at the plate. She gets good ball down on the ground,” Berg said. “Advances runners when asked of, and also she gets good jumps in the outfield and runs a lot of balls down. She’s made some really, really good plays for us this year.”