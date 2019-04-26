EUGENE — Missy Nunes had a two-run home run and the Beavers rolled to an 8-0 Pac-12 softball win over Oregon in game one of the Civil War series.
Friday's win marks the first time since 2009 that the Beavers have defeated the Ducks in the first game of the series and is also the first OSU run-rule win over Oregon since an 11-2 victory in 2001.
Shelby Weeks, Camryn Ybarra, Frankie Hammoude, Kayleen Shafer, Izzy Owen and Maia Rader each had one hit for the Beavers. Nunes, Shafer and Rader had two RBIs each while Hammoude and Nunes led the team with two runs each.
Oregon State struck first in the second inning after Hammoude led off with a walk. Nunes singled up the middle and Shafer laid down a sac bunt to move Nunes and Hammoude to second and third.
Michelle Sass walked to load the bases and Owen delivered a sac fly to center field that drove in Hammoude and advanced Nunes to third. Rader followed with a stand-up double to center field that scored Nunes and Sass to put the Beavers up 3-0.
OSU added two more runs in the third inning. After Hammoude walked, Nunes blasted a homer over the center-field fence.
The Beavers kept rolling in the fourth inning when Owen doubled down the right-field line. Rader had a sac bunt, and Weeks' sac fly scored Owen.
Oregon State punched the final two runs across the plate in the top of the fifth when Ybarra and Hammoude hit back-to-back singles. Lovie Lopez and Karla Calderon came in to pinch run for Ybarra and Hammoude, respectively. Shafer's double scored both giving the Beavers the final 8-0 victory.
Mariah Mazon pitched her 17th complete game this season and had her fourth solo shutout while striking out four batters to improve to 13-12 on the season.
The Beavers improve to 22-18 overall and 4-13 in the Pac-12. The Ducks fall to 21-23 overall and 4-12. The teams meet at 6 p.m. Saturday and close out the series at 5 p.m. Sunday.