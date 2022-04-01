OSU softball: No. 23 Beavers blast Saint Mary's, 11-0

Oregon State shut out Saint Mary's, 11-0, on Thursday in a nonconference game in Moraga, California.

The Beavers (26-8) scored three runs in the third and added eight runs in the seventh.

Freshman Kiki Escobar led the way with four hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Savanah Whatley had two hits and a run scored.

The eight-run seventh was highlighted by doubles by Frankie Hammoude and Escobar. Harleigh Braswell also tallied her first career hit at Oregon State with a single to left.

Mariah Mazon (10-3) got the win, throwing five innings and allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Sarah Haendiges came in for relief in the sixth, pitching the final two innings with four strikeouts and allowing one hit.

The Beavers start a three-game set at California at 3 p.m. today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.