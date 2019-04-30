SAN FRANCISCO — Oregon State's Mariah Mazon and Maia Rader picked up two Pac-12 weekly honors, the conference announced on Monday.
Mazon was named the Pac-12 pitcher of the week after helping the Beavers pick up three wins over Oregon in Eugene. The sophomore pitched 15.2 innings and struck out eight. Mazon started the weekend on Friday pitching five innings and kept the Ducks off the board to throw a complete game and her fourth shutout on the season. She returned to the circle on Saturday to pitch another complete game before returning on Sunday to pitch 3.2 innings and clinch her third win of the weekend.
Mazon has made 28 appearances with 24 starts and 18 complete games. Mazon leads the Beavers with 153 batters struck out through 160 innings.
Rader was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after finishing the weekend going 6 for 8 with two runs scored, three doubles and four runs batted in. Rader hit a double in all three games against Oregon, and her RBI double in the third game sparked the Beavers to score three runs in the sixth inning to reclaim the lead.
The shortstop is batting a team-best .311 with seven doubles and two triples with 12 RBI. Rader has also stolen six bases and has seven multi-hit games on the season.