Freshman Frankie Hammoude (Oakland, Calif.) has been selected to join the 2019 junior women's national training team.
Hammoude spent her New Year in Clearwater, Fla. at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex participating in the open tryouts before going through three-days of position drills and simulated games where she was evaluated by the USA Softball women's national team selection committee along with 27 other athletes.
Hammoude has earned one of 20 available spots on the JWNT Training Team roster. This team will compete in select tournaments/invitational events. One such event includes the USA Softball International Cup running from July 1-7 at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Ga. This facility is most known for where Team USA, and current OSU head coach Laura Berg, claimed Gold in their Olympic debut in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
The 20-women roster will then be trimmed to a final 17-player roster to participate in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-19 Women's Softball World Cup in Irvine, Calif. August 11-17, 2019. The athletes who make the final 2019 roster will look to earn a third-consecutive WBSC Junior Women's World Championship title, after the USA claimed the previous two World Championships in 2015 and 2017.
"I'm really excited for Frankie," said Berg. "She will get some great experience playing with Team USA. It will be something she'll never forget."