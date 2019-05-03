Oregon State softball had no time to waste if it wanted to return to the postseason.
The Beavers had just three Pac-12 wins heading into last week’s three-game Civil War series at Oregon and in need of more if reaching the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season was going to become reality.
“I told these guys they better start getting hot, otherwise there isn’t going to be anything after our Utah series,” said OSU coach Laura Berg said. “We’ve got to go now. There’s no waiting.”
The Beavers won Friday’s opener 8-0 in five innings to set the tone. They followed that with 8-6 and 12-8 victories to claim the program’s first sweep of the Ducks since 2006.
It also put OSU in a much better spot at making the tournament.
“We knew it was on the line,” said sophomore Mariah Mazon, named the Pac-12 pitcher of the week after her performance in the series. “We knew we needed to win a few more games to secure a spot into the NCAA weekend.”
Berg says there’s still work to do, but the victories went a long way toward making the postseason possible.
The Beavers (24-18, 6-13) have a bye in their conference schedule and then finish the regular season with a three-game home series versus Utah (16-32, 4-14) starting Thursday in their final chances to prove they belong in the bracket.
Mazon got the win in the circle in all three games against the Ducks to improve to 15-12 on the season with a 2.84 earned-run average. She pitched a complete game in the opener and 15 ⅔ innings for the series.
“She was doing a really good job keeping the ball low, getting ahead of the hitter and getting them to just miss,” Berg said. “That’s all you’ve got to do in this game is get them to just miss, and she did a really good job of that.”
Mazon was also solid defensively, recording several putouts.
Senior outfielder Shelby Weeks had a big part in securing the sweep, batting 7 for 11 with two home runs and four RBIs. Both homers came in Sunday’s finale, when the Beavers battled back from deficits of 3-1, 7-6 and 8-7 before scoring the final five runs of the game.
Maia Rader, voted the Pac-12’s freshman of the week, was a combined 6 for 8 with a double and four RBIs.
They weren’t alone.
Sophomore Missy Nunes was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in the opener. Senior Kayleen Shafer had a double, two RBI and a sacrifice.
Freshman Izzy Owen had a three-run home run in the second game, in which OSU scored four straight runs in the middle innings to take the lead for good. Sophomore Camryn Ybarra was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Weeks 3 for 4 in that contest.
Weeks had one of the biggest hits in the third game, a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning to make it 10-8. Freshman Frankie Hammoude had a game-tying solo shot in the fifth.
The Beavers batted 31 of 76 (.408) for the series.
“We knew we had it in us to hit that well, and it was a great weekend to come alive,” said Weeks, now on a six-game hitting streak to raise her season average from .276 to .309. “I think we were all just waiting for that one weekend where we all were on fire and playing great. Last weekend was a great weekend to do it, against Oregon, and we’re taking that energy into this upcoming weekend.”
Berg said all aspects of the game were working together for her team, outside the eight combined errors in the final two contests.
Oregon State has won nine conference games each of the last three years in making the tournament. A sweep of the Utes would put the Beavers at that mark.
OSU’s best conference win came in the March 15 opener at Arizona State (28-17, 8-10) with a 5-1 decision. The Beavers took two of three at California (27-25, 4-16) before being swept at home by current No. 2 UCLA (43-2, 17-1) heading into the Oregon series.
Berg says her team’s RPI (40 after last weekend, according to ncaa.com) “isn’t where it needs to be” and that she’ll be more comfortable if her team is able to win two or three against Utah.
The coach said she believes her team is reaching its potential but also getting hot at the right time.
She knew the team was capable of playing at a high level. The Beavers won their first eight games of the season and were 12-2.
But since the conference-opening win at ASU, “we had not been were not the same team we were at the beginning of the pre-conference season. Finally, this last weekend, we were the team that we started out to be.”