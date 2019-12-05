OSU softball: Beavers to play Team USA

The Oregon State softball team will face the 2020 USA Softball Women's National Team when the "Stand Beside Her" tour comes to for two exhibition games on March 17.

Team USA will make a stop at Ron Tonkin Field as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when softball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Beavers play Team USA following a game against Portland State University. The Vikings will face Team USA at 5 p.m. with the Beavers taking on Team USA roughly 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Oregon State coach Laura Berg will lead the Beavers against Team USA before transitioning into a 2020 women's national team assistant coach to help lead the softball team in Tokyo this summer. Berg has been involved with USA Softball as both an athlete and a coach and was a member of the 2004 Olympic team that faced OSU in an exhibition game that year.

"We are excited to play the women's national team in March," Berg said. "I'm looking forward to having my team watch how the professionals carry themselves. It is going to be a great experience for my players and my staff."