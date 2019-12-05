OSU softball: Beavers to play Team USA

The Oregon State softball team will face the 2020 USA Softball Women's National Team when the "Stand Beside Her" tour comes to for two exhibition games on March 17.
Team USA will make a stop at Ron Tonkin Field as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when softball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Beavers play Team USA following a game against Portland State University. The Vikings will face Team USA at 5 p.m. with the Beavers taking on Team USA roughly 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Oregon State coach Laura Berg will lead the Beavers against Team USA before transitioning into a 2020 women's national team assistant coach to help lead the softball team in Tokyo this summer. Berg has been involved with USA Softball as both an athlete and a coach and was a member of the 2004 Olympic team that faced OSU in an exhibition game that year.
"We are excited to play the women's national team in March," Berg said. "I'm looking forward to having my team watch how the professionals carry themselves. It is going to be a great experience for my players and my staff."
Located in Gordon Faber Complex, Ron Tonkin Field is home to the Hillsboro Hops, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Hosted by USA Softball of Oregon, tickets for the game will go on sale December 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the Hillsboro Hops website. General admission tickets are available for $10, Field Reserve at $15, Field Box are $20, Premium Box for $25 and Legends Club seating for $30.
With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the "Stand Beside Her" tour provides much-needed training and competition for Team USA in preparation for the Olympic Games while also giving fans a chance to watch the players in person. Olympic competition will start July 22, 2020 with the Gold Medal Game being played on July 28.