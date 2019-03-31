SEATTLE — Camryn Ybarra recorded the lone hit for the Beavers in the 8-0 loss to No. 7 Washington in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies (29-6, 6-3 Pac-12) scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning and swept the three-game series.
Oregon State (17-13, 1-8) started a charge in the fourth after Missy Nunes got on base due to a fielding error. Ybarra singled up the middle to put runners on first and second for Frankie Hammoude. Hammoude reached on a fielder's choice that got Nunes out at third. Both Ybarra and Hammoude were stranded that inning.
Washington put up five runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Defensively, Izzy Owen made an impressive catch to snag a line drive on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. Maia Rader fielded a ground ball in the bottom of the third by moving up to field a ground ball and tag the runner heading to third. Rader then completed the throw over to Hammoude at first base for the double play.
Mariah Mazon started in the circle for the Beavers and pitched four innings with three strikeouts. Mazon falls to 9-8 on the season. Meehra Nelson faced three batters in the fifth inning.
Oregon State will hit the road Wednesday for a doubleheader in Hillsboro against Portland State before returning to the OSU Softball Complex on Friday against Stanford for the Dam Cancer Series.