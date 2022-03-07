OSU softball: Beavers shut out Robert Morris in home opener

Oregon State pitcher Mariah Mazon hit the first batter she faced Monday in the Beavers’ home opener at Kelly Field.

That was the only baserunner Mazon would allow as 25th-ranked Oregon State took an 8-0 victory in six innings over Robert Morris in the first game of their twin bill.

Mazon got the next 15 outs in a row, eight of them on strikeouts, as she improved her record to 8-3 this season. Sarah Haendiges came on in relief in the sixth inning and finished out the combined no-hitter, recording two strikeouts.

The Colonials didn’t fare any better at the plate in the nightcap. Oregon State starter Tarni Stepto threw a no-hitter and struck out 15 batters in the Beavers’ 3-0 victory. Stepto gave up one walk and hit two batters.

Oregon State (19-3) has won 16 games in a row since opening the season 3-3. The Beavers’ last defeat was a 2-1 loss in extra innings to South Dakota State on Feb. 18.

“It’s just the chemistry that they have on the field, it carries off the field as well,” Oregon State coach Laura Berg said of the team’s success. “They get along great. They come in here and they work hard. They’re gritty and they’re very passionate about this game and about each other.”

Mazon said she is superstitious and for her the winning streak is a little bit like a pitcher throwing a no-hitter. It’s something to enjoy but it’s best not to talk about it while it’s happening.

“It’s good to know that we’re making some noise out here in Corvallis, some recognition that we haven’t gotten in a while,” Mazon said.

In the first game, Robert Morris starter Dana Vatakis nearly matched Mazon’s effectiveness for the first three innings. The Beavers went down in order in the first and second innings. Grace Messmer had Oregon State’s first inning, a single to center field, in the third inning, but was left stranded.

Oregon State broke through with a big inning in the fourth. Eliana Gottlieb walked to lead off the inning and Mazon followed with a popup for the first out. Lici Campbell singled and Gottlieb advanced to third.

Kaylah Nelson then hit a dribbler up the third-base line and Gottlieb was thrown out at home. But the Beavers came up with a series of two-out hits. Charity Sevaaetasi had the first, a single to center field that brought home pinch runner Kristalyn Romulo for the game’s first run.

Messmer then singled to center to score pinch runner Erin Mendoza and advance Sevaaetasi to third. Messmer stole second base to get into scoring position and Des Rivera followed up with a single through the left side of the infield that scored both Sevaaetasi and Messmer.

In the fifth inning, Kiki Escobar led off with a single and Gottlieb brought her home with a blast over the right field fence. After the Colonials (10-5) recorded two outs, Mendoza kept the inning alive with a single to left and then stole second. Sevaaetasi brought Mendoza home with a single through the left side to stretch the Beavers’ lead to 7-0.

Madison Simon ended the game with a solo shot to center field in the sixth. This is the fifth game this season the Beavers have ended early with the 8-run rule.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Mazon, a super senior, is having an outstanding season in the circle and at the plate. After Monday’s win, her earned run average for the season dropped to 1.03. Mazon is also batting .370 and is second on the team with five home runs, trailing Frankie Hammoude's eight.

But unlike previous seasons, Mazon is not having to carry the majority of the pitching burden. Stepto, a sophomore from Australia, is emerging as a dominant force in the circle. She is 7-0 this season and her 15 strikeouts on Monday were one short of the program record for a single game.

“Right now, with Tarni, Maria and Sarah getting most of the innings, it’s great to be able to know that I can put anyone out on that mound and know that they can get the job done,” Berg said. “Mariah, last year, knew she was going to get most of the innings. She was pretty wiped toward the end of the year. This year, she knows there’s other people who can throw and it takes the pressure off.”

Nelson got the Beavers on the board in the second game with an RBI double in the second. Escobar drove in two runs with a single to center in the fifth.

Oregon State will play North Dakota State on Friday in Eugene. The Beavers will return home to play Portland State on Saturday in a doubleheader at Kelly Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.