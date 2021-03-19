OSU softball: Beavers shut out Cal

The Oregon State softball team opened their conference slate with a 6-0 victory over visiting California.

“I’m really happy with the approach the team had today,” OSU coach Laura Berg said. “All three parts (offense, defense, and pitching) were great. Mariah [Mazon] and Bailey [McLaughlin] did an awesome job working together to get the no-hitter.”

Despite a rain delay that lasted over an hour, junior pitcher Mariah Mazon finished with her third no-hitter of the season, second at Kelly Field. Mazon struck out seven batters, including two in the final inning, to help secure the win.

The Beavers opened the first inning with three-straight outs at first. In the bottom of the first, Mazon hit her fourth home run of the season to take the early lead.

Mazon notched three strikeouts in the fourth before freshman Charity Sevaaetasi added another homer for a two-run differential to start the fifth inning.

Four plays and three outs later, freshman Madison Simon started the bottom of the fifth with a double to left field. After a second intentional walk for sophomore Frankie Hammoude, there were two Beavers on base with just one out. Junior Missy Nunes knocked the ball out of the park at center field for three runs to more than double Oregon State’s lead.

