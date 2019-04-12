{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo Orange

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team snapped a seven-game Pacific-12 Conference losing streak by routing California 7-1 on Friday.

Shelby Weeks, Camryn Ybarra, Missy Nunes and Kayleen Shafer had two hits apiece for the Beavers. Weeks, Ybarra, Shafer and Jessica Garcia each doubled.

Weeks, Ybarra, Nunes, Garcia and Shafer had RBIs.

Mariah Mazon pitched a six-hit complete game, struck out three, and did not allow an earned run.

The Beavers (20-14, 2-9) and Bears (22-19, 1-11) play again on Saturday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0