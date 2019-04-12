BERKELEY, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team snapped a seven-game Pacific-12 Conference losing streak by routing California 7-1 on Friday.
Shelby Weeks, Camryn Ybarra, Missy Nunes and Kayleen Shafer had two hits apiece for the Beavers. Weeks, Ybarra, Shafer and Jessica Garcia each doubled.
Weeks, Ybarra, Nunes, Garcia and Shafer had RBIs.
Mariah Mazon pitched a six-hit complete game, struck out three, and did not allow an earned run.
The Beavers (20-14, 2-9) and Bears (22-19, 1-11) play again on Saturday.