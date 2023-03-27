Oregon State rallied for a tie with three runs in the second inning but couldn’t slow down the Stanford offense Sunday in an 8-4 Pac-12 softball road loss.

Eliana Gottlieb had three hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Beavers

Harleigh Braswell, Madyson Clark and Abby Doerr all had two hits, while Clark and Doerr each had one RBI.

Oregon State’s Tarni Stepto pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits, seven earned runs and seven walks with three strikeouts.

Stanford (27-3, 5-1) swept the three-game series, also winning 9-1 Friday and 10-2 Saturday.

OSU (10-18-1, 1-7-1) opens a three-game home series with Oregon (20-10, 3-6) at 6 p.m. Friday.