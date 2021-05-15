OSU softball: Beavers finish series with win

SALT LAKE CITY — A six-run fifth inning lifted the Oregon State softball team to an 8-3 win over Utah Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Frankie Hammoude hit her fourth home run over the Beavers’ last three games, driving in a pair in the top of the first. Missy Nunes had two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Grace Messmer also had a two-hit, two-RBI day. Charity Sevaaetasi doubled in the contest and drove in a run.

Mariah Mazon struck out five in the contest, notching her 200th strikeout of the season in the fifth inning. Mazon also recorded a pair of hits on the offensive end. Nerissa Eason got the start at pitcher for Oregon State, allowing four hits and two runs in three-and-a-third innings of work.

The Beavers scored in the top of the first for the third-straight game, as Mazon walked before Hammoude hammered a two-run blast over the left field wall to send Oregon State to the bottom of the frame in front 2-0.