OSU softball: Beavers fall to Houston in tourney finale

HOUSTON — Despite taking an early lead, the Oregon State softball team dropped the final game of the weekend to Houston, 6-2, at the Houston Classic on Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers (7-2) took a 2-0 lead as Rylee Maston and Izzy Owen both drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Maia Rader delivered a run-scoring single to shortstop to get the Beavers on the board and keep the bases loaded. Xiao Gin then drew the third walk of the inning to bring Maston home.

Houston started to make a comeback in the bottom of the third inning, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

After OSU left a runner at third in the fourth, Houston took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run homer and a two-run single for a 5-2 advantage.

Houston tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Mariah Mazon and Rader both had two hits for the Beavers.

Oregon State returns to action next week in Cathedral City, California, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic beginning on Thursday against Mississippi State.

