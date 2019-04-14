BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon State dropped the final game of the series to California on Sunday afternoon, 4-1.
OSU won the first two games of the series.
Camryn Ybarra finished the day going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Ashton Phillips and Frankie Hammoude both recorded one hit for the Beavers.
The Beavers scored their run in the fifth inning when Hammoude knocked a single into right field. Lovie Lopez pinch ran for her and reached second as Kayleen Shafer reached first on an error. Karla Calderon pinch ran for Shafer and both Calderon and Lopez advanced a base when Michelle Sass laid down a well executed sac bunt. Lopez took advantage of a wild pitch to head home and slipped her hand under the attempted tag to score.
Sophomore Mariah Mazon pitched for the Beavers and had six strike outs and no walks in six innings.
Oregon State returns home to the OSU Softball Complex for a three-game series against UCLA starting Thursday.