The Oregon State softball team could not get going after a rain delay in a 9-1 loss to Arizona in the Beavers' home opener.
OSU sophomore Missy Nunes went 2 for 2 with one run scored. Nunes doubled into left field in the bottom of the first inning. In the fourth, Nunes singled up the middle and scored.
Senior Jessica Garcia single up the middle in the second and followed that with her 11th stolen base on the season. The steal moves Garcia into third on OSU's career stolen base list with 45.
Mariah Mazon fell to 9-5 on the season in the circle. Mazon finished with six strike outs. The Beavers (17-8 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12) and Wildcats meet Saturday for the second game of the series.