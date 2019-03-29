SEATTLE — The Oregon State softball team fell 5-2 at No. 7 Washington on Friday.
Sophomore Missy Nunes and senior Kayleen Shafer both hit solo home runs, but the Beavers could not muster any more offense.
The Beavers fall to 17-11 overall and 1-6 in Pacific-12 Conference action. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Huskies improve to 27-6 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play.
Washington put up two runs in the bottom of the first and another two in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Nunes hit her home run to start the top of fourth. This marked her sixth home run of the season and 12th in her career.
Washington added the final run the Huskies would score in the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Shafer led off the seventh inning with her solo shot to make it 5-2.
Nunes, Shafer and Maia Rader each finished the day going 2-for-3. Frankie Hammoude also recorded one hit during the game.
The teams continue the series on Saturday.