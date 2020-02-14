OSU softball: Beavers down Dayton

HOUSTON — Missy Nunes and Val Pero both homered in Oregon State's 6-2 victory over Dayton on Friday morning on the first day of the Houston Classic at the Cougar Softball Stadium.

Both Nunes and Pero knocked the ball over the left-field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the Beaver's lead.

OSU started things early on the scoring front with a run in the first inning. Freshman Xiao Gin doubled into left center followed by Nunes hitting a single into shallow center that advanced Gin to third. Mariah Mazon hit a sac fly to score Gin giving OSU the early 1-0 lead.

In the third, Nunes singled through the left side before Mazon stepped up with a RBI double through the right side to double OSU's lead, 2-0.

Dayton cut the lead with a solo-home run in the top of the fourth but the momentum would end there.