The Oregon State University softball program added junior transfer Morgan Allen, who will be eligible for the 2020 season.
Allen, an infielder and catcher, played at University of Washington. She was a member of the 2018 NCAA runner-up team and the 2019 that made the Women's College World Series.
Allen had a .333 on-base percentage for the Huskies.
"I'm really excited about Morgan joining our Beaver Family" OSU coach Laura Berg said. "I feel she can make an immediate impact defensively and offensively. The experiences that she brings to our team will help us get to the next level."
Allen earned all-conference honors at Monroe (Washington) High School for four years. Allen also helped lead Monroe finish third at the state tournament being a captain both her junior and senior years. She holds single season records at Monroe for most hits, doubles and RBIs while also holding career records for hits and doubles. Allen topped her high school career off by being named the First-Team All-Wesco shortstop and the Monroe Female Athlete of the Year.