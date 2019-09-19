Kaillen Fried scored in the 77th minute as the Oregon State women's soccer team survived a scare from Idaho to take a 2-1 nonconference win at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers trailed 1-0 when Idaho scored in the 16th minute. OSU was able to tie it when freshman Sophie Conrad scored her first career goal from just outside the box with her right foot off an assist from Fried.
"I'm really proud of the athletes," OSU coach Matt Kagan said. "They have bought into the culture change and have come away with amazing results. We gave up a goal early, but they all hunkered down to get the equalizer, and then the game-winning goal."
The Beavers improve to 8-0-0 for their first undefeated nonconference start to a season.
"This 8-0-0 start means so much to this program," stated Fried. "As a junior, I have seen the change the coaches brought in this year to how we play and the mindset we have on the field. Every day we come out and get better. I could not be more proud of this team and everything each one of them is doing behind-the-scenes because it has carried over onto the field."
The Beavers outshot the Vandals, 18-5. Sophomore Bridgette Skiba recorded three saves for OSU in goal.
"It's almost like a new season is starting," continued Kagan. "We enter Pac-12 play next week with a 0-0-0 record. The Pac-12 is the best conference in the country, and I'm excited to see what this team can do against some of the strongest opponents in the country."
Oregon State travels to Washington State on on Sept. 28 to open Pac-12 play.