Linus Rhode, his staff and his returning players have spent the opening weeks of the season integrating 10 true freshman into the program as the newcomers make the adjustment from high school and club competition to the college level.
Some of those first-year players, both true and redshirt freshmen, will be called upon this fall to try to help Oregon State women’s soccer get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.
“We’re on the younger side, but that doesn’t change that we want to win games,” said Rhode, in his 11th season as the Beavers’ head coach. His 27-player roster includes 16 total freshmen and sophomores.
Oregon State lost 1-0 to Clemson on Friday in the regular-season opener.
The Beavers host Stony Brook at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lorenz Field.
OSU lost four one-goal matches in a 2017 campaign that ended with a 6-10-3 record. The Beavers defense recorded seven shutouts, but the offense produced only 10 goals.
Senior midfielder Allison Pantuso said she believes her team can be a better offensive squad in 2018.
“We have really strong forwards and I think they’re ready to take risks,” she said. “They know that our team’s got their back if they want to go for it.”
Junior Taylor Lemmond and sophomore Shea O’Connor are the returning forwards with the most 2017 experience. Both scored a goal last fall.
Pantuso is the team’s leading returner in term of minutes. Junior Emery Wallerich, and sophomores Diana Santiago and Kaillen Fried also played regular minutes in the midfield last season.
“We’re working a lot with the offense, the offensive shape, and it’s looking a lot better than it did last year,” said junior defender Ashleigh Fonsen, another key returner. “We’re connecting really well.”
Added Rhode: “I think we can definitely create more chances. Strikers have been doing a lot of activities around the goal and we have a lot more options going into the attack this season.”
Oregon State suffered a significant blow when junior midfielder Nicole Nickerson was lost for the season with a serious knee injury. She played in all 19 games last year, starting 17 while averaging nearly 72 minutes per contest.
Defensively, Fonsen played the most among the returners with 17 games played and 16 starts.
Junior Paula Leblic started the first 10 games of the season but missed the final nine with an injury. Junior Jessi Witherington played in 13 and started five.
Rhode said the defense can again be a strength of his team, particularly when keeper Lindsay Lamont gets back to full strength. Until then, true freshman Bridgette Skiba is filling in for Lamont, a junior who started one game last year.
Rhode likes having the foundation of returning players to build from to open the season. But the program is also the beneficiary of incoming players who have competed at high levels.
“We have kids that have experience, before they even got here,” the coach said. “So it’s good to have the experience, even from the younger players coming up.”
True freshman defender Ilihia Keawekane, from Hawaii, played on the U14 U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. McKenzie Weinert, a redshirt freshman forward from Milwaukie, helped her club team, Crossfire United, win a national title.
“Those are two who have been doing well that come to mind right now,” Rhode said this week.
Corvallis High grad Mylene Gorzynski, a redshirt freshman midfielder, is also on the roster.
Oregon State has improved its Pac-12 Conference record in each of the past three seasons since a 0-7 finish in 2014. The Beavers were 2-9 a year later, 3-8 in 2016 and 3-7-1 last fall.
The Pac-12 regularly produces some of the top teams in the country, making for a difficult schedule for all involved. The margin between wins and losses is slim, and one breakdown can decide a match.
OSU opens Pac-12 play Sept. 21 at home against Colorado.
For the Beavers, reaching the goal of an NCAA tournament will likely mean getting a few more conference victories.
“Honestly, it’s our togetherness and how much we stick to our game plan,” Pantuso said of what it will take to make it happen. “Everybody having confidence in the girl next to them and going forward with no fear. We have the talent for it. We just have to know we have the talent for it and trust in each other.”