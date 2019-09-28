PULLMAN, Wash. — Oregon State battled through rain and cold temperatures, but ultimately dropped its first women's soccer match of the season woth a 2-1 setback at No. 21 Washington State on Saturday night,
"I'm proud of our team for battling," coach Matt Kagan said. "Washington State is a top-25 team for a reason. In the end, they got their foot on one more ball than we did in the box. We will regroup and get ready for Utah next Thursday."
OSU (8-1-0, 0-1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first half as McKenzie Weinert received a long pass from Sydney Studer from deep in Beavers territory in the 29th minute of play. Studer placed the ball in position for Weinert to maneuver past two Cougars defenders and the WSU keeper to net her seventh goal of the season.
Washington State (8-1-0, 0-1-0) leveled the score in the 67th minute off a penalty kick following an OSU handball inside the box. Weinert attempted to reclaim the lead for the Beavers less than a minute after WSU's goal, but the shot went straight into the hands of WSU's goalkeeper.
The Cougars took the lead after getting the ball past the OSU defense in the 72nd minute. Kiah Dayton attempted a shot for the Beavers late in the 89th minute that WSU's keeper was able to save and seal the Cougars' victory.
WSU outshot the Beavers 21-8 as goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba came up with five saves to push her season total to 22.
Oregon State returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Utah before traveling to Colorado on Oct. 6 for a 1 p.m. contest.
Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Mountain.