The Oregon State women's soccer team out-shot Stony Brook 23-14, but the visiting Seawolves scored in overtime to earn a 2-1 upset victory Sunday afternoon at Paul Lorenz Field.
"I think overall we played really well in both games this weekend," said Oregon State head coach Linus Rhode, whose team fell to Clemson 1-0 Friday. "Unfortunately today, we didn't get the result we were looking for. When I look at the overall picture from both games this weekend, it was some pretty good soccer."
Oregon State got off to a fast start, taking seven shots within the first 16 minutes of play. Kate Evans and Emery Wallerich started things off with back-to-back shots at the five-minute mark. Shea O'Connor attempted two different headers that couldn't find the back of the net. After the end of the first half, the Beavers out-shot the Seawolves 12-6.
It was Stony Brook's Julie Johnstonbaugh who struck first in the 71st minute of play. Oregon State didn't wait long before tying it back up as Kate Evans scored for the Beavers off a free kick right outside of the box in the 73rd.
Oregon State continued to create chances, including shots from Diana Santiago, Allison Pantuso, Sydney Studer and Toni Malone all within three minutes of each other. Neither side was able to find the net again in regulation, and the teams headed to overtime.
Within the first four minutes of overtime, Oregon State was called for a hand-ball inside the penalty box. This gave Stony Brook's Alyssa Francese the opportunity she needed to put one past Beavers freshman keeper Bridgette Skiba, giving the Seawolves a victory.
Oregon State heads to Lincoln, Nebraska, next week for the Nebraska Invitational where it will face Kansas on Aug. 31 and Nebraska on Sept. 2.