SEATTLE — Oregon State dropped its fourth straight women's soccer match Thursday night, falling 1-0 at Washington. 

Olivia van der Jagt scored for the Huskies in the 51st minute after a ball was deflected away to the top of the box.

The Beavers (1-9, 0-2 Pac-12) had two shots on goal, from Helena Brown and Diana Santiago, to Washington's 12. Oregon State has scored four goals this season. 

OSU freshman goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba has a personal-high 11 saves, including seven in the first half.

The Beavers next play Sunday at Washington State.

