Allison Pantuso and Sydney Studer each record their first goals of the 2018 season to help propel Oregon State women's soccer to a 2-1 over California on Thursday night at Paul Lorenz Field.
"(This win) feels great," said head coach Linus Rhode. "These girls have been working so hard. I'm just really happy we got the result tonight. They all fought extremely hard and it was a really resilient effort."
California (4-7-1, 0-4 Pac-12) took control in the 27th minute on Miranda Nild's goal, which came one pass after a free kick.
Oregon State (2-10, 1-3) responded two minutes later after McKenzie Weinert was tripped inside the penalty box. Allison Pantuso stepped up to take the penalty shot and found the back of the goal to score her first goal of the season.
Weinert and Pantuso would each take shots on goal to begin the second half, but it would be freshman Sydney Studer who would record her first goal as a Beaver in the 68th minute of play to give the Beavers a 2-1 lead.
Redshirt junior Lindsay Lamont finished the night with seven saves in goal.
The Beavers, who ended a five-match losing streak, host No. 1 and defending national champion at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Men
SAN DIEGO — Oregon State created a number of scoring chances, but a 60th-minute goal lifted San Diego State to a 1-0 win Thursday.
The Beavers recorded seven shots in the match, and came close to getting on the end of crosses on numerous occasions. With the defeat, OSU falls to 5-3-2 on the season, and 1-1-0 in Pac-12 play.
Sofiane Djeffal and Joe Hafferty led Oregon State with two shots apiece in the contest. Keeper Adrian Fernandez came up with four saves in the match.
The Beavers will remain on the road Sunday, when they take on UCLA at noon. That match will air live on Pac-12 Networks.