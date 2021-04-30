OSU men's soccer: Pac-12 honors Joel Walker

Oregon State senior Joel Walker has been named Pac-12 scholar athlete of the year, the conference office announced Friday.

Walker is the first Beaver men’s soccer player to land the honoe. The forward is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, and has proven to be an asset to Oregon State in the classroom, in the community and on the field.

A Colorado Springs native, Walker, along with women’s soccer player Maddy Ellsworth, helped to launch the Dam Change initiative, a platform designed to bring awareness regarding the issues of systemic racism in today's society. Oregon State’s SAAC President, he has also been an active member of the Beavers’ Dam Worth It mental health awareness initiative.

Walker is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree, a Pac-12 All-Academic first teamer (2018) and a member of the Conference’s Academic Honor Roll (2019). The forward has nine career goals to go with 10 career assists. Walker was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2019.

