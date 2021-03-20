OSU men's soccer: Beavers roll to win

The No. 4 Oregon State men’s soccer team put together another dominant home performance on Saturday, taking down San Diego State 5-0 at Lorenz Field in Corvallis, Ore.

“I really like the way we started,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. “We came out of the gates and matched their intensity – our guys were up for the challenge and they performed well. I was really proud of the group. There are still areas we need to improve on, but overall very proud of the team.”

Junior Gloire Amanda led the way, scoring twice to bring his total to 11 goals this season. The forward leads the nation in goals, and is now tied for fifth in program history for markers in a season. Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored in his first start for the Beavers. Gael Gibert notched his first Oregon State goal, while Javier Armas recorded his second of the season.

With the win, the Beavers now move to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State has won all six of it home matches this season,

Adrian Fernandez notched his fifth clean sheet of the season in the winning effort.

The Beavers will remain at home on Wednesday for a matchup with No. 6 Washington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0