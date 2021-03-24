OSU men's soccer: Beavers fall just short in top-five matchup

In its biggest match of the season thus far, Oregon State had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Wednesday.
But the No. 3 Beavers were ambushed by two set piece goals that left them in an early hole, and their spirited comeback effort wasn’t enough as they fell 2-1 to No. 4 Washington in a men's soccer match at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis.
In a contested race that is one of the most hotly-contested in the nation, the Beavers (7-2, 4-2) now sit third in the Pac-12 behind the Huskies (8-1, 5-1) and No. 9 Stanford (4-1-1).
“Obviously we’re really disappointed with the result,” coach Terry Boss said. “Every time you step on the field, especially when you’re as talented as this group is, you expect to compete and walk away with a result — even against the great teams in the country, like Washington.”
The Beavers were playing without Sofiane Djeffal, the heart of their midfield and one of their most dynamic creative players, because of injury. That made the already tall task of attacking the Huskies’ star-studded defense even more difficult.
“Obviously Sofiane is a captain of our team; he’s one of our leaders and he’s got a real special quality,” Boss said. “We certainly missed him. But I thought (Tsiki Ntsabeleng) came in for him and did an exceptional job tonight. We’re excited to get Sofiane back, but we’re excited we’ve got players who can step up in big moments and play well.”
Even without Djeffal, creating chances wasn’t the problem for the Beavers. They had seven shots on goal, and were the more threatening of the two teams for much of the second half.
But Washington stormed ahead when Ryan Sailor headed home a goal from a corner kick in the 10th minute. Less than 11 minutes later, the Huskies doubled their lead when they took a quick free kick after a foul to set up a tap-in goal for Gio Miglieti.
The Huskies kept the pressure on the Oregon State goal after that, and created plenty more quality chances.
But Mouhameth Thiam dragged the Beavers back into the game with a well-worked goal in the 26th minute. Tyrone Mondi threaded a through-ball behind the UW defense as Thiam broke free up the left flank, and the sophomore slotted a goal between the legs of Washington keeper Sam Fowler to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Huskies appeared to have answered back two minutes later when Tyler Smith fired home a goal from 10 yards out. But the offside flag had gone up after the ball deflected off another UW player earlier in the buildup, and the goal was ruled out.
“We started a little bit slow in the first half,” Boss said. “They score from two set pieces. … They had a couple chances and they took them. We created good, quality chances in the first and second halves.”
In the second half, winger Joel Walker created a handful of dangerous moments down the right flank that resulted in some of Oregon State’s best chances late in the contest.
In the 65th minute, Walker received a through-ball into the box and found himself one-on-one with Fowler, but the UW keeper made a crucial save to preserve the 2-1 lead. That proved to be the best chance the Beavers would get to equalize.
Oregon State has four Pac-12 games remaining now to try to make up ground on the Cardinal and Huskies, and will hit the road for a 7 p.m. Saturday matchup with California in Berkeley.
“It’s hard to lose on your home field,” Boss said. “The goals were a result of very simple mistakes. The way we played, the way we handled ourselves, the way we responded — I believed until the final whistle that we were going to find a way to win that game. The belief in the group is there. The beautiful thing is we get a chance to get back out on the field and keep this season going.”
