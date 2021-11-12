OSU men's soccer: Beavers clinch outright Pac-12 title

The Oregon State men's soccer team needed at least a draw with Washington Thursday night at Lorenz Field in order to clinch the program's first-ever Pac-12 Conference championship.

A late goal by Tsiki Ntsabeleng helped the Beavers claim that title with a 2-2 draw.

"I'm just so proud of our team. I mean, I'm overwhelmed, honestly," said head coach Terry Boss. "They fought, they played our brand of fútbol from the first whistle to the last and I'm just so thankful for everything they've done for this program. It's a great way to send our seniors out."

A win by the No. 3 Huskies would have resulted in a shared title and that result appeared likely after Washington scored in the 85th minute to take a 2-1 lead.

But with just over a minute left to play, the Beavers put together an attack up the center of the field. Mouhameth Thiam made a touch pass to Sofiane Djeffal who found space in traffic for a pass to Ntsabeleng. He split two defenders and his shot to the far right corner found the back of the net for the tying goal.

The teams played a scoreless overtime and the Beavers celebrated the title-clinching draw.

The result capped a week in which Oregon State (12-2-3, 7-1-2 Pac-12) ascended to the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time. Thursday's match was the highest-rated matchup in Pac-12 history based on the United Soccer Coaches rankings.

The Beavers struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute following a scoreless first half. Thiam scored an unassisted goal, curving a shot past the Washington goalkeeper just inside of the right post. Washington (14-2-2, 6-2-2) answered with a goal off a corner kick in the 59th minute.

OSU held Washington to two shots in the first overtime period and none in the second. Goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez made four saves over the course of the game. Oregon State marked nine shots on goal out of 16 shots total and took five corner kicks.

The top-five matchup drew a record crowd to Lorenz Field, with 1,401 fans in attendance. Oregon State honored seniors Adrian Crespo, Tyrone Mondi, Ntsabeleng, Djeffal, Joel Walker, Carlos Moliner, Fernandez, Alex Cover, Alex Salt, Caleb Etter, and Micah Craig.

The NCAA men's soccer tournament selection show is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. First-round games will be played on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.