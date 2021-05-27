OSU men's soccer: Amanda lands MAC Hermann Trophy

Oregon State junior forward Gloire Amanda has landed the MAC Hermann Trophy on Thursday.

The MAC Hermann is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. Amanda beat out fellow finalists Victor Bezerra of Indiana and Valentin Noel of Pittsburgh.

Amanda is the fifth Pac-12 player to win the award on the men’s side. He set the Oregon State record for points in a season with 37 and tied Alan Gordon for the second-highest goals total in a season with 15. Amanda led the nation in both goals and points, and matched the fourth-most goals in Pac-12 history since the conference started sponsoring soccer in 2001.

Amanda is sixth in Oregon State history for career goals (25) and career points (61). He ended his season eighth in the nation in total assists with seven. The forward is a three-time Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week honoree, and was named National Player of the Week on Feb. 16.

