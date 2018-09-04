CORVALLIS — Oregon State senior Don Tchilao has been named Pac-12 men's soccer player of the week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Tchilao recorded a goal and an assist in last Monday's matchup with Sacramento State, helping the Beavers take a 2-1 victory over the Hornets. The speech communcation major also nearly lifted Oregon State over Xavier on Friday, hitting the post with a curling shot in the 90th minute.
The West Africa native leads the Beavers with two goals this season. The weekly honor marks Tchilao's first ever Pac-12 Player of the Week nod, and the first this season for OSU. The senior was named to the Pac-12 All-Preseason Team this year, after making the all-conference second team last season.
The Beavers have started the 2018 season with a record of 2-1-1, including a road win over Penn State on Monday, a game that was not part of Tchilao's player of the week honor.
Oregon State will be back at Lorenz Field Friday, when it hosts CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m.