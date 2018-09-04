Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Beaver Sports Logo Dark Gray
Buy Now

CORVALLIS — Oregon State senior Don Tchilao has been named Pac-12 men's soccer player of the week, the conference office announced Tuesday. 

Tchilao recorded a goal and an assist in last Monday's matchup with Sacramento State, helping the Beavers take a 2-1 victory over the Hornets. The speech communcation major also nearly lifted Oregon State over Xavier on Friday, hitting the post with a curling shot in the 90th minute. 

The West Africa native leads the Beavers with two goals this season. The weekly honor marks Tchilao's first ever Pac-12 Player of the Week nod, and the first this season for OSU. The senior was named to the Pac-12 All-Preseason Team this year, after making the all-conference second team last season. 

The Beavers have started the 2018 season with a record of 2-1-1, including a road win over Penn State on Monday, a game that was not part of Tchilao's player of the week honor.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Oregon State will be back at Lorenz Field Friday, when it hosts CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter